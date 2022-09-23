Passenger arrested after seen hitting American Airlines flight attendant

On 21 September, an American Airlines Airbus A321 (registered N157AA) operated flight AA377 between San Jose del Cabo aiport, Mexico and Los Angeles, United States. During the flight, a disagreement between a flight attendant and a passenger turned into a violent situation.

Passenger Alexander Tung Cuu Le wanted to make use of the free first class seats, but was denied by the flight attendant. The passenger then stood in a two-fisted fighting stance and swung an arm at the crew member but missed.

In a video that was shared on social media, you can hear the flight attendant saying: “Are you threatening me?“. When the flight attendant turned around, the passenger hit him on the back of his head. Passenger that witnessed the altercation screamed.

“Acts of violence against our team members are not tolerated by American Airlines,” the airline said in a statement. “The individual involved in this incident will never be allowed to travel with us in the future, and we will work closely with law enforcement in their investigation.”

Law enforcement officers met the aircraft upon arrival, and arrested the passenger. The airline thanked the crew members and said the airline was giving them the support they need.

The passenger has been banned for life by the airline and faces 20 years imprisonment.

33-year-old Alexander Tung Cuu Le from Orange County, California could face a maximum sentence of 20 years in federal prison after assaulting an @AmericanAir flight attendant, according to @TheJusticeDept. Le was banned from traveling American Air indefinitely. ?: Donald Hoover pic.twitter.com/7Q6oLknaX9 — Malik Earnest (@MalikEarnest) September 22, 2022