Oxford researchers partner with American Airlines, British Airways and oneworld to analyse COVID-19 testing trials results

American Airlines, British Airways and oneworld® have teamed up with researchers at the Oxford Internet Institute (OII), the University of Oxford, in the review and analysis of survey data from the COVID-19 testing trial recently launched by the airlines and alliance.

The project ‘Trust, Testing and Travel, Technology Use, Traveller Knowledge and Compliance with COVID-19 Health Rules’, involves OII researchers analysing aggregated, non-personal survey data from air travellers on their behaviour and sentiment towards the trial testing regime.

The airlines and the alliance have created a task force to evaluate the results of the trial. The task force, comprising oneworld member airline representatives and independent medical experts, will work with Oxford Internet Institute, to consider the results and implications of the survey data from participants in the trial.

Professor Phil Howard, Director, Oxford Internet Institute, said: “The University of Oxford is already playing a leading role in the fight against COVID-19 with development of a vaccine. I’m delighted that researchers at the OII will be working to analyse and review survey data from this important trial so that we understand more about the options available for safer air travel.”

In a joint statement, American Airlines, British Airways and oneworld said: “We are pleased to be working with one of the world’s leading academic institutions to review the results of our testing trial passenger survey, which we hope will help provide governments on both sides of the Atlantic with the evidence they need to unlock travel and kick-start the global economy. Moving away from quarantines in favour of comprehensive testing programmes has the potential to markedly boost customer confidence in air travel.”

Since the trial began on 25 November, more than 500 customers have registered for the trial on select flights operated by American Airlines and British Airways, from the United States to London Heathrow (LHR). Many customers have expressed interest in having the testing trials expanded to more routes.

As a result, the trial has been expanded to include British Airways’ flight BA208 departing Miami (MIA) to LHR, and flight BA112 departing New York’s John F. Kennedy (JFK) Airport to LHR. This increases the total number of daily flights in the trial to five across four gateways, ensuring a comprehensive and wide-ranging set of data from different parts of the United States.