Italian Air Force scramble after security threat on American Airlines flight

In the afternoon of 23 February, a security threat on board American Airlines flight AA292 between New York’s JFK airport and Delhi, India forced the aircraft, a Boeing 787 (registered N840AN), to divert to Rome Fiumicino in Italy.

Two Eurofighters of the Italian Air Force scrambled to guide the aircraft towards the Italian capital. A post-flight security check revealed no dangerous devices were located on board.

The security threat was received by e-mail, but later deemed unfounded.

The flight will stay overnight in Rome to allow for required crew rest before continuing to Delhi on Monday, American Airlines said.

#Scramble: nel pomeriggio due #Eurofighter dell’#AeronauticaMilitare sono decollati su allarme per identificare e scortare un aereo di linea diretto a Delhi che aveva invertito rotta verso l’aeroporto di Fiumicino (RM) per una segnalazione di un presunto ordigno esplosivo a bordo pic.twitter.com/qocq43lC6H — Aeronautica Militare (@ItalianAirForce) February 23, 2025