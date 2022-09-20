American Airlines introduces new Flagship Suite® Seats on Boeing 787-9 and Airbus A321XLR

American Airlines is giving customers a suite new ride. With new deliveries of its Airbus A321XLR and Boeing 787-9 aircraft, beginning in 2024, the airline will unveil new Flagship Suite® premium seating and a reimagined aircraft interior for its long-haul fleet. Flagship Suite® seats will offer customers a private premium experience with a privacy door, a chaise lounge seating option and more personal storage space. Customers will enjoy tailored luxury in their private retreat in the sky in American’s premium cabin.

“We are enhancing the customer experience across their entire journey with American,” American’s Vice President of Customer Experience Julie Rath said. “The arrival of new long-haul aircraft and the customized seat design of the Flagship Suite® seats will offer customers a truly private premium experience on our long-haul fleet.”

American was the first U.S. airline to debut long-haul Premium Economy seats in 2016, and in response to customer demand, the airline is adding even more Premium Economy seats to its long-haul aircraft. The new custom-designed Premium Economy seat creates more privacy and doubles the amount of in-seat storage space.

With the introduction of new interiors on its long-haul aircraft, premium seating on American’s long-haul fleet will grow more than 45 percent by 2026. American’s Boeing 787-9 aircraft will have 51 Flagship Suite® seats and 32 Premium Economy seats, and the airline’s Airbus A321XLR aircraft will feature 20 Flagship Suite® seats and 12 Premium Economy seats.

Members of American’s award-winning AAdvantage® loyalty program can earn miles through everyday activities such as shopping and dining that they can use for award tickets to experience American’s new Flagship Suite® seats when it debuts in 2024.

Refreshing existing aircraft

American will also be retrofitting its aircraft, the Boeing 777-300ER, to include Flagship Suite® seats . These 20 aircraft will be refreshed with the new interiors starting in late 2024. American’s aircraft will feature more premium seats than its current design, with 70 Flagship Suite® seats and 44 Premium Economy seats.

American will also retrofit its Airbus A321T fleet to align those 16 aircraft with the rest of its A321 fleet. American will continue to offer lie-flat seats on its transcontinental routes departing New York and Boston along with its Northeast Alliance partner, JetBlue Airways, providing travelers with a premium experience and the opportunity to arrive refreshed after a cross country flight.

Styling from ground to air

Premium customers will notice American’s signature style starts with the beginning of their journey at the airline’s dreamily redesigned Admirals Club® lounges, with the first of these refreshed lounges opening at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport (DCA) this fall. Branded elements with sustainable wood designs will be carried from the lounges to American’s redesigned long-haul aircraft.

Upon entering American’s redesigned aircraft, created by design powerhouse Teague, customers will be greeted with an illuminated American Flight Symbol and thin red accent lines, affirming their flagship experience. In the Flagship Suite® seats, customers will be surrounded with comfort and expansive surface and storage areas they can utilize to fit their personal needs, whether it’s to nosh on delectable fare, enjoy entertainment or relax throughout the flight.