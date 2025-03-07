Former American Airlines flight attendant pleads guilty for secretly filming 14-year-old in passenger toilet

A former American Airlines flight attendant has pleaded guilty for filming a 14-year-old passenger during a domestic flight between Charlotte and Boston on 2 September 2023. The girl wanted to use the closest toilet, but the flight attendant lured her to take the toilet in the front of the aircraft.

The flight attendant said that the lid was broken and that she needed to wash her hands first. After he left, she entered the bathroom and found “remove from service” stickers attached to the lid, and underneath a hidden iPhone. The girl took pictures of the scene, before returning to her seat.

E. C. T. III, 37, of Charlotte, North Carolina, pleaded guilty Thursday to one count of attempted sexual exploitation of children and one count of possession of images of child sexual abuse depicting a prepubescent minor. Law firm Lewis & Llewellyn, that represents the 14-year-old girl, is happy that the former flight attendant pleaded guilty.

He faces 15 to 30 years in prison for attempted sexual exploitation of children and up to 20 years for possessing child sexual abuse images, along with at least five years of supervised release, fines up to $250,000 per charge, and possible restitution payments. His final sentence will be determined on June 17.

After the incident came to the ears of American Airlines, the flight attendant was immediately dismissed by the airline.