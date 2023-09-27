American Airlines flight attendant found dead in Philadelphia airport hotel

A female flight attendant was discovered dead in her hotel room near Philadelphia’s Airport, with a sock lodged in her mouth. The victim, a 66-year-old employee of American Airlines, was found by cleaning staff at the Philadelphia Airport Marriott on Monday evening around 10:45 p.m. The unsettling discovery was made two days after the flight attendant was supposed to have checked out.

According to reports from ABC News’ Philadelphia station WPVI, the hotel staff immediately notified authorities upon making the grim discovery. The circumstances surrounding why the flight attendant’s body went unnoticed for two days remain unclear, adding a layer of mystery to the tragic incident.

The victim’s identity has not been disclosed, and it is currently unknown why she failed to check out on time. Tracee Quinn of Ferris Hills, Pennsylvania, expressed her bewilderment, stating, “It’s very strange, and it seems like [there are] a lot of unanswered questions. But it is very sad.”

Upon inspecting the room, investigators found several sealed bottles of prescription drugs. However, police reported that there were no signs of forced entry, struggle, or the presence of any weapons during their initial investigation. The absence of such indicators has only deepened the mystery surrounding the circumstances of the flight attendant’s death.

The case has taken a suspicious turn, prompting the involvement of the Homicide Detectives Division in the investigation, as reported by WPVI. An autopsy is now pending to determine the precise cause of the flight attendant’s death, which remains unknown at this point.

Source: Flight attendant found dead with sock lodged in her mouth in airport hotel room (ABCnews)