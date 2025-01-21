American Airlines flight 909 suffers dual tire burst on landing at Argyle Airport, St. Vincent and the Grenadines

On January 20, 2025, American Airlines Flight 909, operating from Miami, United States to St. Vincent and the Grenadines, experienced a blown tire on the left main landing gear upon landing at Argyle International Airport. Eyewitness James Bacchus reported hearing a loud bang as the aircraft passed the terminal building, followed by smoke emanating from the landing gear area.

The Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft (registered N328TC) came to an abrupt stop on the runway. Firefighters promptly responded, facilitating the safe evacuation of all 91 passengers on board. No injuries were reported.

As a result of the incident, the airport temporarily suspended operations. Flights, including Virgin Atlantic’s inbound service from Barbados, were diverted. The airport announced a temporary closure until further notice, resuming operations later that evening.

The following pictures appeared on social media:

2025-01-20: American AL Boeing 737 MAX 8 (N328TC, *2023) suffered a double tire burst of its left gear during landing rwy 04 at Kingstown Argyle Intl AP(TVSA), St Vincent+Gr. and came to a safe stop on the runway. None aboard flight #AA909 from Miami was hurt.

