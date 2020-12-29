American Airlines’s first Boeing 737 MAX revenue flight since March 2019 takes to the skies

Just over one month after the United States aviation authorities FAA gave the approval for the Boeing 737 MAX to carry passengers again, an American Airlines Boeing 737 MAX 8 departed Miami Airport for a domestic return flight to New York’s LaGuardia Airport.

The first American Airlines revenue flight on the aircraft type since March 2019 makes the airline the third airline worldwide to resume 737 MAX operations, after Brazilian GOL and Aeromexico.

Plane spotters and other enthusiasts rushed onto the American Airlines booking site to buy tickets for this particular flight. On the flight, the captain thanked all who worked together to bring the 737 MAX back to service. He even brought his mother as a passenger, he added.

The first @AmericanAir #737MAX revenue flight since March 2019 has just departed, making American the 3rd airline worldwide (after GOL and Aeromexico) and the 1st in the US to return the MAX to service. https://t.co/oVnrirdjPm pic.twitter.com/SKK0VgQqpE — Flightradar24 (@flightradar24) December 29, 2020

Our @AmericanAir flight crew acknowledges all who worked together to bring the #737MAX back to service with the entire plane erupting into applause. And he mentions he has bought his mom along as a passenger. pic.twitter.com/Ibj0XnlQOi — Chris Sloan (@airchive) December 29, 2020

A greasy touchdown on RWY04 at @LGAairport despite some wind gusts. The 737 MAX has landed safely. pic.twitter.com/5h2kDXxF1i — Ryan Ewing (@FlyingHighRyan) December 29, 2020