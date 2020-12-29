American Airlines’s first Boeing 737 MAX revenue flight since March 2019 takes to the skies

Bart Noëth
Just over one month after the United States aviation authorities FAA gave the approval for the Boeing 737 MAX to carry passengers again, an American Airlines Boeing 737 MAX 8 departed Miami Airport for a domestic return flight to New York’s LaGuardia Airport.

The first American Airlines revenue flight on the aircraft type since March 2019 makes the airline the third airline worldwide to resume 737 MAX operations, after Brazilian GOL and Aeromexico.

Plane spotters and other enthusiasts rushed onto the American Airlines booking site to buy tickets for this particular flight. On the flight, the captain thanked all who worked together to bring the 737 MAX back to service. He even brought his mother as a passenger, he added.

 

