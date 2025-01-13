Finnair expands codeshare with American Airlines, adding 12 Mexican destinations

Starting January 23, 2025, Finnair customers will enjoy smoother connections to 12 popular Mexican destinations through a new codeshare agreement with American Airlines. The partnership links Finnair flights from Helsinki to Dallas-Fort Worth with American Airlines’ routes to Guanajuato, Monterrey, Ixtapa-Zihuatanejo, Cancún, Cozumel, Guadalajara, Mexico City, Mérida, Oaxaca, Puerto Vallarta, Querétaro and San José del Cabo airports.

Key highlights

Finnair will offer seats under its flight number, enabling customers to earn Avios points for the entire trip.

The flights are operated by American Airlines and its subsidiary Envoy Air.

Dallas-Fort Worth, American Airlines’ key hub, will see increased capacity from Finnair in summer 2025, with up to 11 weekly flights.

The expanded network enhances travel options not only to Mexico but also across the Americas via Dallas.

Fredrik Wildtgrube, Finnair’s SVP of Alliances, noted Mexico’s popularity among Northern European travellers, especially in winter. Anmol Bhargava, VP of Partnerships at American Airlines, highlighted the added convenience and network benefits for customers.

Tickets are available starting January 13, 2025.