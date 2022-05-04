Navigate

Envoy Airlines Embraer E175LR loses right hand winglet after midair turbulence

On 3 May, an Envoy Airlines Embraer E175LR (registered N233NN) operated domestic flight AA3729 from Charleston to Dallas Fort Worth, United States on behalf of American Eagle (American Airlines). During the flight, at 36.000 feet, the aircraft encountered moderate to severe turbulence. Pilots reported to air traffic control they lost a part of a wing: the winglet on the right-hand side. 

The pilots safely diverted the aircraft to Birmingham (U.S.) where a replacement aircraft (registered N246NN) brought the passengers to Dallas with a delay of 4 hours.

Following images appeared on social media:

Bart Noëth: Bart has been working in the Belgian aviation industry since 1996. In 2021, he became a voluntary firefighter/EMT. He is spending his free time with his rugrats, girlfriend, family and friends. He loves to travel, wines and dines and supports his favourite football squad KV Mechelen. He is an Ironman 70.3 finisher and dreams of completing a full distance.
