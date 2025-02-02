Chicago O’Hare Airport tug driver critically injured in collision with plane wing

A 64-year-old aircraft tug driver was critically injured at Chicago O’Hare International Airport after a plane’s wing struck the vehicle, causing it to flip over and pin him underneath. The incident occurred at 18:58 on Saturday as the tug attempted to cross a taxiway.

The driver suffered head and lower body injuries and was rushed to Advocate Lutheran General Hospital, where he was later stabilised. The collision involved Air Wisconsin Flight AA6181 (Mitsubishi CRJ200LR registered N420AW), operating for American Airlines, which had arrived from Kalamazoo, Michigan.

United Airlines confirmed that the tug involved was operated by one of its employees, who is receiving medical support. No passengers or crew aboard the aircraft were injured.