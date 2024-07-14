Chaos ensues as passengers on American Airlines flight ignore evacuation commands

On 12 July, an American Airlines Airbus A321 (registered N917UY) was evacuated at San Francisco Airport, United States when a laptop emitted heat and smoke inside a passenger’s carry-on baggage. Domestic flight AA2045 had just arrived at its gate B27 coming from Miami when 3 chutes were deployed and passengers also evacuated via the attached jet-way. Three people sustained minor injuries.

While the cabin crew was shouting for instructions to evacuate the aircraft, some passengers seemed to ignore the instructions by the crew by blocking the aisle. One passenger even yelled back to the crew members (see video below).

Apparently, a young Austrian passenger opened the emergency exit and threw out the smoking laptop. After which the father found it of no more use of evacuating the plane.

