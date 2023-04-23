American Airlines Boeing 737-800 suffers engine failure after take-off Columbus, U.S.

By
Bart Noëth
-
0
14

On 23 April, an American Airlines Boeing 737-800 (registered N972NN) operated domestic flight AA1958 between Columbus and Phoenix, United States. Shortly after take-off, the aircraft sustained a right-hand engine failure.

In a short video that appeared on social media (watch below), flames and smoke was spotted coming from the engine.

The pilots safely returned to Columbus around 30 minutes after initial take-off.

A post-flight inspection revealed that the Boeing 737-800 suffered a bird strike.

