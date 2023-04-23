American Airlines Boeing 737-800 suffers engine failure after take-off Columbus, U.S.

On 23 April, an American Airlines Boeing 737-800 (registered N972NN) operated domestic flight AA1958 between Columbus and Phoenix, United States. Shortly after take-off, the aircraft sustained a right-hand engine failure.

In a short video that appeared on social media (watch below), flames and smoke was spotted coming from the engine.

The pilots safely returned to Columbus around 30 minutes after initial take-off.

A post-flight inspection revealed that the Boeing 737-800 suffered a bird strike.

American Airlines Boeing 737-800 (N972NN, built 2015) safely returned to land at Columbus-Intl AP (KCMH), OH after flames and smoke was seen coming from the right engine. Flight #AA1958 to Phoenix landed back on runway 28L 25 minutes after take-off. No one was hurt. @Cbus4Life… pic.twitter.com/YsAxsJ3D1O — JACDEC (@JacdecNew) April 23, 2023

#AA1958: post landing images are showing traces of bird impacts on the #2 engine cowling and right wing leading edge. @GreaceMonkey98 pic.twitter.com/SVsGZjvkta — JACDEC (@JacdecNew) April 23, 2023