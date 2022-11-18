American Airlines Boeing 737-800 suffers bird strike during approach at Kansas City, U.S.

On 15 November, an American Airlines Boeing 737-800 operated a domestic flight between Chicago O’Hare and Kansas City when, during approach at Kansas City, the aircraft suffered multiple goose strikes. The pilots were able to safely land the aircraft but the Boeing sustained substantial damage to its nose and wings.

The following pictures appeared on social media:

American Airlines Boeing 737-800 (N846NN, built 2005) suffered multiple goose strikes on approach to runway 01R at Kansas City-Intl AP (KMCI), MO. Flight #AA1855 from Chicago-ORD landed safely but sustained substantial damage to its nose + wings.https://t.co/rKnhQdilUi pic.twitter.com/NiE11YNOT7 — JACDEC (@JacdecNew) November 18, 2022