American Airlines Boeing 737-800 suffers bird strike during approach at Kansas City, U.S.

By
Bart Noëth
-
1
73

On 15 November, an American Airlines Boeing 737-800 operated a domestic flight between Chicago O’Hare and Kansas City when, during approach at Kansas City, the aircraft suffered multiple goose strikes. The pilots were able to safely land the aircraft but the Boeing sustained substantial damage to its nose and wings. 

The following pictures appeared on social media:

 

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

1 COMMENT

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.