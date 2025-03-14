Home Airlines American Airlines American Airlines Boeing 737-800 safely evacuated at Denver Airport after fire

American Airlines Boeing 737-800 safely evacuated at Denver Airport after fire

This image courtesy of Branden Williams shows passengers standing on the wing of an American Airlines plane as they are evacuated after it caught fire while at a gate at Denver International Airport in Denver, Colorado, March 13, 2025. (Photo by Branden Williams / Courtesy of Branden Williams / AFP)

On 13 March, an American Airlines Boeing 737-800, carrying registration N885NN operated domestic flight AA1006 between Colorado Springs and Dallas Fort Worth, United States. Shortly after take-off, the pilots reported engine vibrations, prompting the crew to divert the aircraft to Denver. 

After a safe landing and parking at the gate, a fire erupted on the ground beneath the number 2 engine. The aircraft was evacuated, with only a few minor injuries occurring among the 178 passengers and crew members.

