American Airlines Boeing 737-800 safely evacuated at Denver Airport after fire

On 13 March, an American Airlines Boeing 737-800, carrying registration N885NN operated domestic flight AA1006 between Colorado Springs and Dallas Fort Worth, United States. Shortly after take-off, the pilots reported engine vibrations, prompting the crew to divert the aircraft to Denver.

After a safe landing and parking at the gate, a fire erupted on the ground beneath the number 2 engine. The aircraft was evacuated, with only a few minor injuries occurring among the 178 passengers and crew members.