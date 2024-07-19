BNDES finances export of 32 Embraer jets to American Airlines

Brazilian bank BNDES facilitates major aircraft deal
The Brazilian National Bank for Economic and Social Development (BNDES) has finalised a financing contract worth approximately R$4.5 billion to support the export of 32 Embraer E175 jets to American Airlines. The financing is part of BNDES’s Exim Post-shipment programme, which aids the export of Brazilian goods.
The deal was announced at Embraer’s headquarters, attended by high-profile officials, including Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.
This financing will bolster Brazil’s neo-industrialisation by accelerating aircraft production and exports, enhancing innovation, and competitiveness.
American Airlines has a firm order for 90 E175 jets, with an option for 43 more, potentially exceeding US$7 billion.
BNDES has been crucial in supporting Embraer, financing over 1,300 aircraft exports since 1997, amounting to over US$25 billion. BNDES also recently approved R$500 million for Embraer’s innovation initiatives focused on sustainable air mobility and carbon emission reduction.
Quotes
- Francisco Gomes Neto, CEO of Embraer: “This financing boosts our aircraft production and export, contributing to Brazil’s innovation and competitiveness.”
- Aloizio Mercadante, President of BNDES: “BNDES’s support has maintained Embraer as a top global aircraft producer, generating qualified jobs in Brazil.”
- José Luís Gordon, BNDES Director: “BNDES is dedicated to making the Brazilian aerospace industry competitive and sustainable, in line with the federal government’s goals.”