Bird strike forces emergency landing of American Airlines flight at New York JFK

American Airlines flight AA1722 from New York’s LaGuardia to Charlotte was diverted to JFK International Airport on Thursday evening after a bird strike damaged one of the plane’s engines.

The Airbus A321 registered N133AN carrying 190 passengers and six crew members landed safely with no injuries reported. The incident occurred shortly after takeoff, and the aircraft operated on its remaining engine.

Passengers were rebooked on another flight to Charlotte the following morning. American Airlines commended the crew’s professionalism and apologised for the inconvenience.