Belgian hacker faces 3-year sentence for American Airlines breach, escapes U.S. extradition and 45 years in jail

Kevin D., a 27-year-old Flemish hacker, was sentenced to three years in prison by the Mechelen correctional court for hacking into American Airlines’ systems in 2022. He accessed personnel data and booked 20 free business class tickets, though he did not use them.

A Texas court issued an international arrest warrant, where he could have faced 22 to 45 years in prison, but Belgium refused to comply with extradition. Kevin was arrested in Italy and narrowly avoided being extradited to the U.S., returning to Belgium to serve his sentence.

He now faces additional charges for hacking a ticketing website for Antwerp Sportpaleis, where he fraudulently obtained VIP tickets. Kevin has a history of hacking incidents, including previous breaches of Brussels Airlines and a movie theatre system.