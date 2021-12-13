Atlantic Joint Business partners (American, British Airways, Iberia, etc.) announce new routes between Europe and North America for summer 2022

As customers look to plan a trip next year, through the Atlantic Joint Business, customers will have a selection of new routes to choose from for Summer 2022. New gateways include London to Portland, Barcelona to Los Angeles and Helsinki to Dallas.

The Atlantic Joint Business is a joint venture that started in 2010, between American Airlines, British Airways and Iberia, with Finnair joining in 2013, LEVEL in 2017 and Aer Lingus in 2021. By bringing their network of flights together, the partnership offers customers in the North Atlantic the most competitive choice, with Aer Lingus, British Airways, Finnair, Iberia and LEVEL operating in Europe and American Airlines in the USA.

Customers can mix and match flights operated by any of the six carriers to get the best deals and enjoy smoother connections through coordinated schedules. The new routes are:

Aer Lingus

Two new North American routes have launched from its new base in Manchester:

Manchester to JFK New York, launched 1 December operating year-round 7 times a week with A321Neo

Manchester to Orlando, launched 11 December operating year-round 4 times a week, increasing to daily flights from 2 May 2022 with A330-300

American Airlines

Charlotte to Rome, operating 7 times a week from 5 April 2022 to 29 October 2022 with Boeing 777-200

British Airways

Heathrow to Portland, operating 5 times a week from 3 June 2022 onwards with Boeing 787-8

Returning service: Heathrow to Pittsburgh, operating 4 times a week from 3 June 2022 onwardswith Boeing 787-8

Finnair

Helsinki to Dallas, operating 4 times a week from 6 February 2022 to 30 October 2022 with Airbus A350

Helsinki to Seattle, operating 3 times a week fro 1 June 2022 to 29 October 2022 with Airbus A330

Iberia (increased capacity from April to October):

Up two daily flights Madrid – New York

Up two daily flights Madrid – Miami

Up one daily Madrid-Chicago flight

Up to six weekly frequencies Madrid-Los Angeles

Up to five weekly flights Madrid – San Juan de Puerto Rico

Up to 19 weekly flights Madrid – Mexico

LEVEL

Barcelona to Los Angeles, operating 4 times a week from 28 March 2022 onwards with Airbus A330-200

Seb Seward, Atlantic Joint Business’ General Manager said: “Next summer brings exciting and convenient new routes for all of our customers, further connecting Europe with the USA. The Atlantic Joint Business offers huge benefits to our customers including the option to mix and match flights from any of the six airlines, to get the best deals and enjoy smoother connections – all on one booking.”

Customer benefits from booking within the Atlantic Joint Business include a multi-destination ticket can be made on one booking, access to over 90 airport lounges across the network and the ability to earn and redeem across all four airlines, giving customers more chances to earn and redeem Avios, miles or points.

December 13, 2021