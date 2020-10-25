American Eagle Embraer ERJ-145LR suffers runway excursion during landing at Bahamas

On 24 October, an American Eagle Embraer ERJ-145LR (registered N674RJ) operated flight AA4194 between Miami, United States and Freeport Grand Bahama Airport, Bahamas.

Just after landing at Freeport Grand Bahama Airport, however, the aircraft exited right from the runway ending up in the grass and resulting in some damage to the aircraft’s undercarriage.

James Julmis, who tweeted the following pictures, wrote that 25 passengers were on board the aircraft but that everyone is alive and well.

Happening Now: American Eagle plane ✈️ just crash lands in Freeport, Grand Bahama. All passengers are okay. Thank God 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/ZgcQwuBXmp — 🌍James Julmis🌍 (@julmisjames) October 24, 2020

American Airlines flight AA4194 from Miami, FL to Freeport, Bahamas suffered a runway excursion upon landing. 25 passengers were on the aircraft. Everyone is alive and well. Thank God. 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/omTdrod1Bm — 🌍James Julmis🌍 (@julmisjames) October 24, 2020

We're following reports American Eagle flight #AA4194 suffered a runway excursion upon landing on Grand Bahama this afternoon. https://t.co/D33wX6XunM We're currently processing any granular data for this flight that may be available. pic.twitter.com/SurbeDMoZd — Flightradar24 (@flightradar24) October 24, 2020