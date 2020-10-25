American Eagle Embraer ERJ-145LR suffers runway excursion during landing at Bahamas

Bart Noëth
John Davies – CYOW Airport Watch (GFDL 1.2 or GFDL 1.2), via Wikimedia Commons

On 24 October, an American Eagle Embraer ERJ-145LR (registered N674RJ) operated flight AA4194 between Miami, United States and Freeport Grand Bahama Airport, Bahamas. 

Just after landing at Freeport Grand Bahama Airport, however, the aircraft exited right from the runway ending up in the grass and resulting in some damage to the aircraft’s undercarriage.

James Julmis, who tweeted the following pictures, wrote that 25 passengers were on board the aircraft but that everyone is alive and well.

 

