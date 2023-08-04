American Airlines stops serving champagne in business class

American Airlines has decided to stop serving champagne in its long-haul business class, opting for Italian sparkling wine Ferrari Brut Trento DOC instead.

This change, which took effect in July, has been resented by many travellers. While some passengers might not prioritise in-flight wine, airlines aim to provide a premium experience to attract customers. Other airlines, such as Air France, Emirates, ANA, Singapore Airlines, and American Airlines’ partner Japan Airlines, emphasise food and beverage programmes to enhance their offerings. In contrast, American Airlines has been criticised for its wine selection and overall quality, with some suggesting they could make better choices with the budget they have.

Many passengers loathe the airline industry’s inconsistent approach to amenities, cutting back during tough times and using different justifications during prosperous periods.

So it looks like @AmericanAir has cut champagne on long haul. pic.twitter.com/D5IKIUZvYW — Jerry (@BIGJinLA) August 3, 2023