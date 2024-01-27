American Airlines secures tentative approval for exclusive nonstop flights from New York JFK to Tokyo Haneda

American Airlines has received tentative approval from the United States Department of Transportation to launch exclusive nonstop flights between New York’s JFK Airport and Tokyo Haneda Airport (HND).

This makes American the sole U.S. carrier operating this route, enhancing connectivity between the two major economies.

CEO Robert Isom expressed gratitude and highlighted the collaboration with partner Japan Airlines. The new service is expected to commence in the coming months, adding nearly 200,000 annual round-trip seats and expanding American’s presence in the competitive transpacific market. The new JFK–HND service will be American’s fourth daily nonstop flight to HND, joining existing daily service from Dallas-Fort Worth (DFW) and two daily flights from Los Angeles (LAX).

The move is supported by bipartisan officials in New York, and it complements existing services by Japan Airlines, providing passengers with more travel options.