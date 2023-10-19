American Airlines orders four Embraer E175s for its Envoy Air subsidiary

American Airlines has signed a firm order with Embraer for four new E175s. The aircraft will be operated by American’s wholly-owned subsidiary, Envoy Air. With all deliveries in Q4 2024, Envoy’s all-E-Jet fleet will grow to over 150 aircraft by the end of 2024. The contract value is US$230.6 million at list price and will be included in Embraer’s 2023 Q4 backlog.

“These new jets will allow us to continue growing with American Airlines. We’re pleased to announce these additional four aircraft, following the order announced in June, as the US domestic and regional markets recover from a very challenging few years. The E175 allows us to provide an excellent and reliable service to American Airlines and the thousands of guests we serve every day”, said Pedro Fábregas, President & CEO of Envoy.

“This new order demonstrates once more the importance of the E175 to connectivity across the United States, and is another sign that the challenges the market has been facing are improving,” said Martyn Holmes, CCO, Embraer Commercial Aviation. “The E175 is the backbone of the US regional network, with over 620 aircraft sold, and 86% market share since 2013. We thank American Airlines and Envoy for their long partnership with Embraer.”

The E175 entered service in North America in 2005, and has since come to dominate the sector, due to its comfort, high performance, and efficiency. Customers like Embraer’s trademark two-by-two seating, meaning no one must endure a middle seat. To date, the worldwide E170/E175 fleet has accumulated over 19.5 million flight hours with Envoy having flown 1.3 million of these hours.

São José dos Campos – Brazil, October 19, 2023