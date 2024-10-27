American Airlines’ longest flight lands in Brisbane, connecting Dallas and Queensland

American Airlines’ inaugural Flight AA7, a direct journey from Dallas-Fort Worth to Brisbane, is set to land in Australia on Monday morning, marking the airline’s longest route by distance.

This 15-hour flight is operated by a Boeing 787-9 (today it is registered N825AA), which not only highlights Brisbane’s rising popularity among aviation enthusiasts but also marks an important expansion of international connectivity for the city.

Brisbane Airport anticipates high viewership on Flightradar24, where planespotters worldwide will track the historic landing. United Airlines, meanwhile, plans to increase flights between Queensland and the U.S., bolstering Brisbane’s standing as a key gateway for transpacific travel.