American Airlines flights resume after nationwide groundstop amid technical glitch

American Airlines experienced a nationwide groundstop Tuesday morning due to a “technical issue” that delayed all flights in the U.S. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) lifted the groundstop around 08:00 ET after the airline began boarding flights again.

Passengers reported delays of up to 90 minutes, with disruptions caused by a system outage affecting weight and balance calculations. American Airlines apologised for the inconvenience, while some passengers expressed frustration over limited communication.

Despite the incident, the airline’s stock initially dipped but rebounded after flights resumed. The disruption came during a peak holiday travel period, leaving many travellers waiting for updates.

The FAA just grounded all American Airlines flights nationwide… on Christmas Eve. pic.twitter.com/n2Pcdon1WJ — John LeFevre (@JohnLeFevre) December 24, 2024

The ground stop affecting American Airlines flights has been canceled, but it will take some time for flights to get back to normal. Active American Airlines flights now (420) compared to same time last week (620). pic.twitter.com/YQrId8uogK — Flightradar24 (@flightradar24) December 24, 2024