American Airlines flights resume after nationwide groundstop amid technical glitch

By
André Orban
-
0
1

American Airlines experienced a nationwide groundstop Tuesday morning due to a “technical issue” that delayed all flights in the U.S. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) lifted the groundstop around 08:00 ET after the airline began boarding flights again.

Passengers reported delays of up to 90 minutes, with disruptions caused by a system outage affecting weight and balance calculations. American Airlines apologised for the inconvenience, while some passengers expressed frustration over limited communication.

Despite the incident, the airline’s stock initially dipped but rebounded after flights resumed. The disruption came during a peak holiday travel period, leaving many travellers waiting for updates.

