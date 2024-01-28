American Airlines flight makes hard landing in Maui, Hawaii – Six briefly hospitalised for minor injuries

An American Airlines Airbus A320 experienced a hard landing at Kahului Airport in Maui, Hawaii, resulting in six minor injuries among passengers and flight attendants. The incident occurred around 14:00 local time, and those hospitalised were treated and released.

The flight, which departed late from Los Angeles, had 167 passengers and seven crew members on board. The aircraft was taxied to the gate under its own power, and the cause of the hard landing is under investigation by the Federal Aviation Administration.

The plane, scheduled to arrive earlier, spent an unusually long time taxiing at LAX before departure, but it’s unclear if this delay is related to the landing incident.

The airline assures that the safety of passengers and crew remains a top priority.