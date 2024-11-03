American Airlines flight makes emergency return to Buenos Aires after mysterious cargo hold noise prompts armed police response

American Airlines flight AA954, operated by Boeing 777-300ER registered N717AN travelling from Buenos Aires Ezeiza to New York JFK, was diverted back to Argentina shortly after takeoff when passengers and crew heard alarming banging noises from the cargo hold, raising fears that someone might be trapped.

As the plane returned to Buenos Aires, authorities initiated a full-scale emergency response, deploying armed police, special tactical teams, and bomb detection units. Upon landing, the cargo hold was thoroughly inspected, but no person or threat was found.

The airline confirmed that the noise was likely a false alarm, and apologised to passengers, who endured long delays as the crew timed out and the flight was ultimately rescheduled. American Airlines reiterated its commitment to passenger safety, thanking both the crew for their professionalism and passengers for their patience.