American Airlines flight aborts takeoff due to multiple blown tyres in Tampa

American Airlines flight AA590 bound for Phoenix was cancelled Wednesday morning after a tyre issue emerged during takeoff at Tampa International Airport.

The Boeing 737-800 aircraft registered N9089AN experienced a mechanical problem involving its tyres while accelerating on the runway. Video footage shows a back tyre breaking apart and smoking, leading to an immediate aborted takeoff.

No injuries were reported. All 176 passengers and 6 crew were safely evacuated and bused back to the terminal.

Passengers were rebooked on a new flight. American Airlines issued an apology for the disruption and inconvenience caused. “We never want to disrupt our customers’ travel plans and apologize for any inconvenience this may have caused,” the airline stated.

Video: https://x.com/CollinRugg/status/1811182823220576527