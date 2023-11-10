American Airlines expands global network, introduces nonstop flights to Tulum, Mexico, and seeks approval for exclusive New York JFK to Tokyo HND route

American Airlines is set to enhance international travel in 2024 with new nonstop flights to Tulum, Mexico, and a pending application to become the sole U.S. carrier offering nonstop service between New York’s JFK and Tokyo’s Haneda Airport.

The Tulum service, starting in March, will provide more flights than any other U.S. airline to the destination. If approved, the JFK to Haneda route will operate year-round, complementing Japan Airlines’ existing frequencies.

Additionally, American will expand summer services to over 90 destinations in Mexico, the Caribbean, and Latin America, offering a range of nonstop options for travellers seeking new adventures.