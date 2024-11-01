American Airlines expands 2025 Italy schedule with new routes to Venice and Naples, and more flights to Rome

American Airlines is expanding its Italy service for summer 2025, with new routes to Venice (VCE) and Naples (NAP), and additional flights to Rome (FCO).

Beginning in May, travellers can choose from a record number of nonstop options to Italy. Highlights include American’s first-ever Dallas-Fort Worth (DFW) to Venice service and expanded Naples flights from Chicago (ORD), making American the only U.S. airline with a nonstop ORD-NAP route.

Rome’s appeal is boosted with an early start to new Miami (MIA) service in June and additional flights from Philadelphia (PHL), giving American the largest U.S.-Italy network for summer.

Tickets for these expanded routes go on sale Nov. 4, offering travellers a wide range of connections and schedules to Italy’s iconic destinations. Additionally, American will offer more flights to European partner hubs, enhancing seamless travel across 175 destinations with partners through Europe.