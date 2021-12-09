American Airlines cancels Shannon, Edinburgh and Hong Kong next summer due to Boeing 787 delays

American Airlines is planning to trim international flights next summer because of Boeing’s delays in delivering new 787 Dreamliners, according to people familiar with the matter and a draft internal airline memo.

A schedule cut by the world’s largest carrier by passenger traffic is the latest sign of broader fallout for Boeing’s prolonged Dreamliner production problems that have largely prevented it from handing over the popular wide-body jets to airlines for more than a year.

American won’t fly to Edinburgh; Shannon, Ireland; or Hong Kong next summer, and will reduce the frequency of flights to Shanghai and Beijing, China, and Sydney, Australia, according to the memo viewed by The Wall Street Journal.

The carrier isn’t bringing back seasonal flights to Prague, Czech Republic, or Dubrovnik, Croatia, and it is delaying the launch of certain routes, such as from Seattle to Bangalore, India, which it had announced before the pandemic hit.

Source: FOX News