American Airlines Boeing 787 suffers engine damage after cargo container incident at Chicago O’Hare

An American Airlines Boeing 787-9 registered N834AA arriving from London Heathrow on 17 October was damaged when it ingested a cargo container into its right engine while taxiing to the gate at Chicago O’Hare Airport.

The incident, involving Flight AA47, occurred around 15:00 and caused severe engine damage, though no injuries were reported. Initial reports suggest the container may have been displaced by jet blast from a nearby Air France A350 aircraft.

Emergency personnel responded, and all passengers deplaned safely. The FAA and the Chicago Department of Aviation are investigating.

1/? CCTV footage of yesterday American Airlines #AA47 cargo container ingestion has surfaced, & it doesn't look good for the tug driver towing the cargo containers. Just as I suspected, they went onto the service road between 2 aircraft. #OHare #avgeek #ChicagoScanner #ORD pic.twitter.com/j7H8uqQBpx — Windy City Wheelman (@WindyCityDriver) October 19, 2024

At approx. 3 this afternoon, @AmericanAir Flight 47 was on Taxiway Bravo, heading to its gate at T5 when it ingested a cargo container into its #2 (right) engine destroying the can and severely damaging the aircraft. There are no reported injuries #ChicagoScanner #avgeek #AA47 pic.twitter.com/bMahnpu7S8 — Windy City Wheelman (@WindyCityDriver) October 17, 2024

Close-up of the damage to the #2 engine. A passenger on the aircraft says that the crew informed them that someone drove between two planes taxiing and the jetblast of the first aircraft blew the containers towards #AAL47 and one was ingested. pic.twitter.com/zW5bpLM4lE — Windy City Wheelman (@WindyCityDriver) October 17, 2024