American Airlines Boeing 787 suffers engine damage after cargo container incident at Chicago O’Hare

By
André Orban
-
0
19

An American Airlines Boeing 787-9 registered N834AA arriving from London Heathrow on 17 October was damaged when it ingested a cargo container into its right engine while taxiing to the gate at Chicago O’Hare Airport.

The incident, involving Flight AA47, occurred around 15:00 and caused severe engine damage, though no injuries were reported. Initial reports suggest the container may have been displaced by jet blast from a nearby Air France A350 aircraft.

Emergency personnel responded, and all passengers deplaned safely. The FAA and the Chicago Department of Aviation are investigating.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.