American Airlines announces additional schedule changes related to COVID-19 – In Europe only London maintained

Reduce international capacity for the summer season by 34% versus the previous selling schedule, including a 50% reduction in April trans-Atlantic capacity.

Continue to operate flights to and from Europe for up to seven days to ensure customers and employees can return home.

Reduce service to South America, including a suspension of flights to Argentina.

Suspended flights are expected to resume as early as May 7.

New schedule changes include:

Europe

Continue operating flights from Dallas-Fort Worth (DFW), New York City (JFK), and Miami (MIA) to Barcelona (BCN), Madrid (MAD) and Paris (CDG) for up to seven days

Suspending flights from Charlotte (CLT) and Philadelphia (PHL) to Amsterdam (AMS), Frankfurt (FRA), MAD, Munich (MUC) and Zurich (ZRH) on Friday, March 13, as CLT and PHL are not government-approved gateways

Suspending service from Raleigh/Durham, North Carolina (RDU) to London (LHR)

Reducing service from JFK, DFW and Chicago (ORD) to LHR

Delaying the start of some seasonal routes to early May

South America

Suspending service from MIA, JFK, DFW, LAX to Buenos Aires (EZE) and ending service from MIA to Cordoba, Argentina (COR)

Suspending service from DFW and LAX to São Paulo (GRU)

Suspending service from DFW to Santiago (SCL)

These capacity reductions assume no slot waivers are in place. At airports where demand exceeds airfield and/or terminal capacity, access is governed by slots that grant airlines permission to take off and land at specific times. Given the decrease in demand related to COVID-19, American has requested temporary relief from this usage requirement — otherwise known as requesting a slot waiver — to better align capacity with demand without the risk of losing valuable takeoff and landing slots for the future. American will continue to review its network and make adjustments as needed if waivers are granted.

Taking care of customers

American will continue to take care of customers as this situation develops. The airline announced today that it has offered to waive change fees for customers who purchased tickets prior to March 11 for travel to Europe, including the United Kingdom, through May 31. Additionally, American’s Reservations team will contact customers whose flights have been canceled directly by email or telephone. Customers who booked through a travel agent will be contacted by their agency directly. If a flight is canceled and a customer chooses not to be rebooked, they may request a full refund by visiting aa.com/refunds.

Updated Europe schedules:

Origin Destination Schedule change Expected resumption of service CLT Frankfurt (FRA) Suspended March 13 through May 6 May 7 CLT Munich (MUC) Suspended March 13 through May 6 May 7 DFW Rome (FCO) Seasonal start delayed May 7 DFW FRA Suspended March 19 through May 6 May 7 DFW London (LHR) Reduced from four daily flights to three May 7 DFW Madrid (MAD) Suspended March 19 through May 6 May 7 DFW Paris (CDG) Suspended March 19 through May 6 May 7 JFK Barcelona (BCN) Suspended March 19 through May 6 May 7 JFK FCO Seasonal start delayed May 7 JFK London (LHR) Reduced from four daily flights to three May 7 JFK MAD Suspended March 19 through June 3 June 4 JFK Milan (MXP) Suspended through May 6 May 7 JFK CDG Suspended March 19 through May 6 May 7 MIA BCN Suspended March 19 through May 6 May 7 MIA CDG Suspended March 19 through June 3 June 4 MIA MAD Suspended March 19 through May 6 May 7 MIA MXP Suspended through May 6 May 7 ORD FCO Seasonal start delayed June 4 ORD LHR Reduced from four daily flights to three May 7 PHL Amsterdam (AMS) Suspended March 13 through May 6 May 7 PHL CDG Suspended March 13 through May 6 May 7 PHL FCO Suspended through May 6 May 7 PHL MAD Suspended March 13 through May 6 May 7 PHL Zurich (ZRH) Suspended March 13 through May 6 May 7 RDU LHR Suspended March 19 through May 6 May 7

Updated South America schedules: