American Airlines adds new routes and destinations to Europe in summer 2024

American Airlines is set to expand its global network with four new routes and the return of another as part of its largest trans-Atlantic expansion since 2019.

The airline will introduce nonstop flights to three European cities—Copenhagen, Denmark; Nice, France; and Naples, Italy—from Philadelphia (PHL). Additionally, American will launch new service between Dallas-Fort Worth (DFW) and Barcelona, Spain, and reintroduce flights between Chicago (ORD) and Venice, Italy.

These new routes are part of American’s efforts to offer convenient connections and access to Europe from various U.S. destinations.

The airline’s expansion also includes a larger winter schedule between the U.S. and Mexico, the Caribbean, and Latin America.

Tickets for the new routes will be available starting August 20.