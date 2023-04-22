American Airlines Airbus A321 suffers engine failure minutes before take-off

In the evening of 20 April, the American Airlines Airbus A321 (registered N980UY) was taxiing out from Charlotte Airport to operate domestic flight AA2288 towards Dallas Fort Worth Airport. On the runway, passengers saw flames coming out of the right engine, after an engine failure.

The crew quickly calmed the passengers. 19-year-old passenger Frankie Leggington told local press that firefighters only reached the aircraft after ten minutes.

After the 190 passengers and 6 crew members safely got out of the aircraft, they boarded a replacement aircraft but that flight got cancelled due to bad weather.

They finally lined up at the customer service desk for hours late Thursday to early Friday.

Passenger Leggington was home on Friday afternoon, while the FAA are investigating the incident.