Universal Hydrogen and Amelia sign LOI to drive the decarbonisation of regional air travel in France

Los Angeles-based aerospace startup Universal Hydrogen, the company leading the fight to decarbonise aviation through the adoption of hydrogen as a universal fuel, today announced it has signed a letter of intent (LOI) with Paris-based Amelia (by Regourd Aviation), the first airline to tackle the decarbonisation of the French regional sky, for three ATR 72-600 hydrogen conversion kits.

Following the installation of the conversion kits, the parties will sign a contract for Universal Hydrogen to provide sufficient hydrogen fuel to power Amelia’s ATR72-600 fleet on an ongoing basis. Today Amelia serves more than 500 destinations with an average flight time of 90 minutes.

Amelia is Universal Hydrogen’s first customer in France. It was in France, in Toulouse, that Universal Hydrogen decided in September 2021 to open its first European engineering centre. This centre is dedicated to the development of conversion kits for regional aircraft, such as those of Amelia, with the installation of hydrogen fuel cells powering electric engines. In Toulouse, modular hydrogen capsules will also be developed to supply airports. The anchoring of Universal Hydrogen in Europe on French territory is thus crowned and will be called upon to be further strengthened in the future.

“By committing to fuelling its fleet with green hydrogen, Amelia is igniting the possibility of a truly zero-emissions future for regional aviation,” said Paul Eremenko, co-founder and CEO of Universal Hydrogen. “France is a world leader in promoting sustainable solutions for transport networks. A new boom in regional aviation can thus open up, with more connections between territories in France and, beyond, in Europe, in a virtuous circle of economic dynamism and job generation.”

“Amelia is proud to be the first airline customer of Universal Hydrogen in France. This agreement demonstrates our entrepreneurial DNA and our strong desire to have a positive impact on the environment. Amelia must also be an airline region of choice for its French passengers. To achieve this, our routes must meet their needs and our service must correspond to their values. After launching “Amelia Green”, we proactively sought companies to work with to decarbonize our fleet,” explains Alain Regourd, President of Amelia. “With the help of Universal Hydrogen, Amelia is leading the way in zero-carbon aircraft and aims to become a model of sustainability in the French aeronautical industry.”