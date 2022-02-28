ECS Group completes first charter mission with Amelia International

With Just Fly It, ECS Group leaves no freight and capacity unmatched. One of ten New Abilities available for individual purchase, Just Fly It is the Augmented GSA’s pure, comprehensive charter service available to freight forwarders as well as airlines.

Looking for urgent, ad hoc charter capacity can seem like a needle-in-a-haystack search these days – and then there are all the other considerations involved: aircraft size, wet lease/dry lease, overfly rights, airport connections, loading, etc. A time-intensive process that requires expertise and access to a broad network of potential service providers.

That expertise and a strong, global service network are what distinguish ECS Group. With Just Fly It, one of ten individually purchasable New Abilities, the Augmented GSA offers a pure and comprehensive, international charter service. What makes this particular product unique, is that it is designed to support two different customer groups: those seeking capacity, and those with capacity to offer.

Freight forwarding clients requiring urgent, additional capacity, can opt to delegate the search to ECS Group. Just Fly It takes care of sourcing the right-sized charter and all the considerations listed above. Yet, Just Fly It is also a unique service offer to airlines with aircraft of all sizes available for charter. They can rely on ECS Group to put these to good use. One such example, Amelia International, which is venturing into the world of cargo, having taken delivery of its first ATR-72 freighter in January of this year. The Ljubljana-based freighter recently set off on its first commercial charter flight when ECS Group matched an urgent customer request. Within a matter of hours, ECS Group agreed the contractual terms and conditions with the customer and supervised the operational preparations for the flight.

Matija Krajnc, Managing Director at Amelia International declared: “We successfully operated our first charter flight from Gyor, Hungary, to Bremen Germany. The flight, on behalf of a customer in the automotive industry, took place on 10 February 2022, carrying a full payload of around 7.5 tonnes of automotive components. We are delighted that our ATR-72 Freighter has finally embarked on its first mission to provide much-needed air cargo capacity within Europe. With ECS Group’s support, we look forward to many more, similar flights, soon.”

Robert Van De Weg, Chief Commercial Officer of ECS Group, commented: “We are pleased to have supported Amelia International with the first flight of their new ATR-72 freighter. Our Total Cargo Expertise (TCE) team is on hand to provide Amelia International with operational support and we are also assisting them with our commercial competence as they get going in the fast-moving world of air cargo. We wish Amelia International success and look forward to a continued partnership as they grow in future.”