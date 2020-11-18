Belgian Defence sells Embraer fleet to Amelia

On 18 November 2020, the first of four Embraer aircraft will be transferred to its new owner. The sale of the four Embraer aircraft and all associated spare parts was awarded to the French Regourd Aviation on December 19, 2019.

Amelia by Regourd Aviation will deploy Belgian Defence’s former Embraer fleet for regional passenger flights over Europe and Africa to complement their current Embraer ERJ 135/145 and ATR 42/72 fleet.

The second transfer is scheduled for the end of December 2020 and the 2 smaller Embraer aircraft will also perform their last flight for Defence on 23 December 2020 before setting sail for their new home base. At the end of this year, Defence will say goodbye to its own commercial fleet after just under 20 years of loyal service. The capacity will be replaced by the two Falcon 7X aircraft that Defence has been leasing since this year through Abelag Aviation (leasing).

18 November 2020

Source: Belgian Defence