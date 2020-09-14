Amelia started operations on Clermont-Ferrand – Paris Orly operations today, September 14

Amelia International announces the launch of the Clermont-Ferrand – Paris Orly link

A necessary line for Clermont residents

The air connection is a major issue for the region: it allows the Clermont industrial area to benefit from a direct and rapid link with the capital and is essential for the development of the regional economy. Amelia International immediately stated its objective: to support the mobility of Auvergne residents. The airline is therefore pleased to announce the start of operations on Monday 14 September.

The development of the regional network of Amelia International

This air link is the second route launched this year for Amelia International, after Rodez – Paris Orly in January. It participates in the development strategy of a regional network, advocated by Amelia since this first launch.

“The Amelia group aims to actively participate in the development of the French regional economic fabric. After the operation of the Rodez-Paris Orly air link, the resumption of Clermont-Ferrand – Paris Orly is a new step in this direction. We are eager to put our operational expertise at the service of Auvergne, especially our reliability and punctuality. In this context, we would like to thank the local authorities for placing their trust in us,” said Alain REGOURD – president of the Amelia group.

With this second route at Orly, Amelia is extending its footprint on the Ile-de-France platform.

Know-how at the service of Auvergne

Amelia is now putting its expertise, developed over 40 years of flight operations with professionals (companies, governments, high-level sports groups, etc.) at the service of the Auvergne region. Since its creation, Amelia has placed a strong emphasis on the values ​​of reliability and punctuality; standards applied on the Rodez – Paris Orly line.

Two aircraft will be based at Clermont Aulnat airport, an ATR 72-600 with 72 seats and an Embraer 145 with 50 seats. The connection between Clermont-Ferrand and Paris Orly will mainly be carried out with the ATR 72-600, a new generation aircraft.

Thus passengers will benefit from a pleasant flight experience thanks to a bright and quiet cabin. This device is silent and its motorisation allows it to have very low CO2 emissions, in line with Amelia’s sustainable development policy.

The line maintenance of the aircraft will be carried out directly at the base in Clermont-Ferrand.

No less than 22 flights are planned per week. The schedules of these flights will take into account the different needs of passengers, professionals such as individuals who travel for leisure or for family reasons:

During the week, professionals will be able to make the round trip during the day, from Paris or Clermont-Ferrand, benefiting from at least eight hours at their destination with a rotation in the morning (CFE: 06:25 – ORY: 08:10) and one in the evening (CFE: 18:15 -ORY 20:00).

At the end of the week, tourists will have the opportunity to enjoy a weekend in the Puy-de-Dôme or in Paris with a rotation on Sunday (CFE: 18:15 – ORY 20:00).

Future passengers can now book their tickets on the company flyamelia.com website or directly in travel agencies, from € 65.

A strengthened commercial agreement with Air France

Air France and Amelia are developing an extended commercial agreement for the benefit of Clermont residents, with the objective that Air France passengers will eventually be able to keep all their advantages and continue to book their flights and services via the reservation and sales systems of the Air France group.

Collective mobilisation to maintain service

Maintaining the line was made possible thanks to the mobilisation of everyone and the cooperation between the Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes Region, Clermont Auvergne Métropole, the Puy-de-Dôme Department and Objectif Capitales.

“Our concern in the Region was that Clermont would not be cut off from Paris, because the announcement of Air France’s closure of the Clermont-Orly route was unfair, disrespectful of Auvergne and worrying for our future. The defence committee of the airport in which the Region has a majority, extended to include parliamentarians, unanimously decided to choose Amelia, a financially sound company which has significant development prospects for other routes departing from Clermont-Ferrand. and who also immediately wanted to play the game to maintain the maintenance centre and thus preserve jobs,” said Laurent WAUQUIEZ – President of the Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes Region.