Amelia International signs a code-share agreement with Air France

Offering its passengers an optimized travel experience

Amelia International today announces a code-share agreement offering Air France customers additional travel opportunities to and from French regions. They will have easier access to the entire Amelia network. At the same time, Amelia International now also welcomes Air France passengers on its routes.

Effective today, this agreement applies, for the moment, to the two French routes operated by Amelia International:

Paris Orly – Rodez

Paris Orly – Clermont-Ferrand

Find the detailed flight schedules of Amelia International routes on their website: www.flyamelia.com. and book your tickets on airfrance.fr and flyamelia.com.

This code-share allows Air France passengers to:

Benefit from the SkyPriority service on the ground and onboard flights operated by Amelia International for eligible customers ;

on the ground and onboard flights operated by Amelia International for eligible customers ; Benefit from the earning of Miles and XP gains for Flying Blue members ;

for Flying Blue members ; Benefit from faster travel via baggage tracking for connecting flights between Air France and Amelia International, and vice versa ;

via baggage tracking for connecting flights between Air France and Amelia International, and vice versa ; Benefit from connections to other Air France flights at Paris hubs ;

at Paris hubs ; Access the two booking websites Air France and Amelia International to make your travel choices (Paris Orly – Clermont-Ferrand / Paris Orly – Rodez) ;

Air France and Amelia International to make your travel choices (Paris Orly – Clermont-Ferrand / Paris Orly – Rodez) ; Access the two call centres of Air France (3654) and Amelia International (+33 1 83 62 95 00) for all information and reservation requests ;

of Air France (3654) and Amelia International (+33 1 83 62 95 00) for all information and reservation requests ; Access the two Air France and Amelia International after-sales service centres for current reservations ;

for current reservations ; Access all services via Air France and Amelia International partner travel agencies.

This agreement will be extended to all the air routes operated by Amelia International.

A first concrete step

Beyond the significant improvement of the passenger experience through the signature of this agreement, Amelia International demonstrates that it is constantly renewing itself to be innovative and at the forefront of the customer experience.

Its ambitions? To digitise the sector and provide its passengers with a real improvement in their experience, from the first connection to the flyamelia.com website to the arrival at their destination.