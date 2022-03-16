Amelia flies from Strasbourg to Amsterdam and Munich

With the opening of two new scheduled routes from Strasbourg to Amsterdam and Munich, Amelia is broadening its horizons to the rest of Europe.

From Saturday 9 April 2022, Amelia will operate two new air links from Strasbourg to Amsterdam and Munich. Passengers will be able to reach the three European cities in a 1h20 flight.

Vital for parliamentarians and staff of European Parliament sessions in Strasbourg, or for Europeans in transit in Amsterdam and Munich, these links are supervised by a three-year Public Service Obligation. They are a real tool of European economic dynamism and an essential link for its population in terms of personal travel.

In partnership with Air France, Amelia offers a flight programme adapted to the movements of passengers in this vast catchment area, on the following schedule:

From Monday to Friday :

Strasbourg – Amsterdam: 06:40 – 08:05 and 18:25 – 19:50

Amsterdam – Strasbourg: 08:50 – 10:00 and 20:35 – 21:45

Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday:

Strasbourg – Munich: 11:00 – 11:55

Munich – Strasbourg: 12:30 – 13:25

Thusday :

Strasbourg – Munich: 15:25 – 16:20

Munich – Strasbourg: 16:55 – 17:50

For optimal comfort, these rotations will be provided by Embraer 145, a 49-seater jet formerly owned by the Belgian Air Force. Onboard this jet, passengers will be able to enjoy premium service, including a free drink and snack.