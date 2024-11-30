Amelia Earhart’s lost plane discovery turns out to be a rock formation

By
Bart Noëth
-
0
9
Back in January 2024, Deep Sea Vision said that it had captured a sonar image in the Pacific Ocean that “appears to be Earhart’s Lockheed 10-E Electra” aircraft © Deep Sea Vision

The excitement surrounding the potential discovery of Amelia Earhart’s plane in the Pacific Ocean has been tempered by new findings. Deep Sea Vision, the team that initially reported detecting a sonar image resembling Earhart’s Lockheed 10-E Electra, conducted further investigations at the site near Howland Island. Upon closer examination, the object was determined to be a naturally occurring rock formation, not the aircraft as previously speculated.

The development is a setback for the team, which had scanned over 5,200 square miles of ocean floor and received significant funding from pilot and former U.S. Air Force intelligence officer Tony Romeo. The discovery had generated worldwide interest, given the enduring mystery of Earhart’s 1937 disappearance. While the sonar images sparked hope, experts had cautioned early on that definitive proof would require more detailed analysis.

Despite the disappointment, Deep Sea Vision remains committed to solving the mystery. The team has announced plans to continue searching in the vicinity of Howland Island, drawing on their advanced sonar technology and a renewed determination to uncover new clues about Earhart’s final flight. The quest to solve one of aviation’s greatest enigmas continues.

Amelia Earhart

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.