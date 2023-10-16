Emergency landing in Mallorca: Passenger death on holiday plane prompts unscheduled stop

An AMC Airlines charter flight AMV1583, operated by Boeing 737-800 registered SU-BPZ, en route from Cairo to Madrid, was forced to make an emergency landing in Palma de Mallorca after a 67-year-old Portuguese passenger died during the flight.

The exact cause of death remains unknown, and an autopsy will be conducted to determine the cause. Passengers were temporarily disembarked, and the body was taken by a funeral home before they were allowed to reboard. The flight is expected to continue its journey to Madrid after the delay (more than four hours).

This marks the fourth emergency landing in Mallorca within a short period. Other incidents include technical issues, bird strikes, and fuel shortages in recent weeks.

Source: Mallorca Zeitung