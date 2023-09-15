Amapola adds more Fokker 50 aircraft from the Philippines to its fleet

Amapola, now operating passenger flights under the name “Populair” in the market, has welcomed a long-haul addition to its fleet with the arrival of its latest Fokker 50 aircraft, painted in the new green and white livery with the name “Populair” prominently displayed on the fuselage.

Starting this autumn, as the new period for contracted air traffic takes effect, Populair will operate flights on the following routes:

Gällivare–Kramfors–Arlanda

Hemavan–Arvidsjaur–Vilhelmina–Lycksele–Arlanda as a combined route.

Each of these routes will involve no more than one stop and will require two aircraft, unlike the current operations that only require one. To meet this demand, another Fokker 50, SE-MFO, has been added to the fleet, freshly painted in Populair’s new green and white livery.

SE-MFO is one of three “new” additions to the fleet, all of which have recently arrived from the Philippines, where they were previously owned by Leading Edge Air Service. These aircraft, alongside SE-LFD and SE-LFE, have a history spanning approximately 30 years and have operated in various countries, including Mongolia, Spain, Angola, and Indonesia. Two to three additional Fokker 50 aircraft were also part of the purchase, but their condition was deemed unfit for service and they were scrapped in the Philippines.

Amapola/Populair is currently the only airline in Europe still flying the Fokker 50, with a total of 12 aircraft in its fleet, consisting of five freight versions and seven passenger versions. While passenger flights have become increasingly important for Amapola, its traditional focus on air mail has diminished significantly, with most overnight transport requirements now gone.

As for the future, there are doubts about the continuation of air mail services, and it appears likely that SAS will handle mail as belly cargo on passenger flights. In response, Amapola has shifted its focus to ACMI (Aircraft, Crew, Maintenance, and Insurance) services and contracted passenger traffic, offering a sense of optimism for the coming years, especially over the next four years with the possibility of further contract extensions.

Additionally, Amapola operates flights to Mariehamn and Turku and concluded a seven-month stint in Ireland last year. In recent years, BRA and Air Leap have also enlisted Amapola as a subcontractor.

The Fokker 50 aircraft, known for their ability to fly from Malmö to northern Africa, provide the least climate impact in their segment, even without Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF). Amapola plans to keep its Fokker fleet in operation for at least another eight to ten years, reflecting the company’s commitment to sustainability and profitability.

Regarding the new name “Populair,” Amapola CEO Erik Salén explains that while “Amapola” is well-established in the industry, it lacks recognition among passengers. They sought a name with a positive connotation and a touch of charm. The choice of green and white colours in the livery connects with the forests and landscapes of northern Sweden, where many of their flights operate.

Source: Flygtorget