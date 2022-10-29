First flight of Amapola between Mariehamn, Åland, and Stockholm Arlanda, Sweden

The well-known Swedish airline Amapola takes care of the air traffic between Mariehamn (MHQ) and Stockholm (ARN) starting Sunday 30.10.2022 at 16.00 with two weekday departures and one on Sunday.

Amapola currently operates procured traffic in several locations in Sweden and has a valid Interline agreement with SAS. Interline agreements mean that your entire trip, including connecting flights, is booked on the same ticket. You check in the bag on departure and it accompanies you all the way without you having to pick it up at the stopover.

“We look forward to a good collaboration with Amapola. The aircraft type will be a major improvement compared to the previous Saab 340 aircraft type and the Interline agreement with SAS enables flexible booking options for continued connections further out into the world,” says infrastructure minister Christian Wikström

The traffic will be operated with a very comfortable and appreciated Fokker 50 aircraft with 50 seats. For its size, the plane is spacious and airy in the cabin with good legroom. It also feels quite quiet for a turboprop aircraft.

The flight procurement affects the traffic between Mariehamn and Stockholm, but creates conditions for operating commercial traffic between Mariehamn and Turku, which in turn secures patient transport and other air traffic to the east.

“We look forward to delivering a reliable aviation product to the Ålanders. We hope to be able to build passenger volumes and also explore whether we can also develop air traffic to other destinations from Mariehamn during the contract period,” says Erik Salén, CEO of Amapola Flyg AB.

Source: Åland landskapregering