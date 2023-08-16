Amapola gets new name and new livery for passenger flights

Amapola, originally a cargo airline focused on mail flights in Sweden, has evolved its operations to include passenger traffic alongside freight. The company recently unveiled a Fokker 50 aircraft named PopulAir with a new livery, indicating a potential shift towards a passenger-focused unit within Amapola. The airline’s fleet comprises 9 Fokker 50s, with six of them configured for passengers and the other three for cargo.

Amapola operates daily trips between Stockholm Arlanda and Örnsköldsvik, as well as procured traffic to Värmland, Finland, and northern Sweden. It also serves routes like Gällivare–Kramfors–Arlanda and a loop from Hemavan to Lycksele. Amapola has collaborated with airlines like Air Leap and BRA, even operating the Dublin to Donegal route for a brief period following Stobart Air’s bankruptcy.

The company’s rebranding to include the name PopulAir suggests a strategic emphasis on passenger services, while still maintaining cargo operations. Despite the evolving focus, Amapola remains distinctive as the only airline in Europe still operating the Fokker 50 aircraft.

