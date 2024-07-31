Alpine Air Express signs Letter of Intent for up to 75 hybrid-electric aircraft from AURA AERO

Alpine Air Express, a leading US regional air freight carrier, has signed a Letter of Intent to purchase up to 75 hybrid-electric ERA aircraft from French manufacturer AURA AERO. This move aims to decarbonise Alpine’s operations and enhance efficiency.

Based in Provo, Utah, Alpine operates over 100 daily flights, transporting packages for major delivery companies like UPS, Amazon, and the United States Postal Service.

The ERA aircraft, expected to enter service before 2030, offers significant advantages such as lower maintenance and energy costs, optimised payload capacity, and advanced safety features. This agreement follows a Memorandum of Understanding signed in June 2023, which covered areas like FAA certification and customer support services.

With an order book of over 570 units valued up to $9 billion, AURA AERO continues to expand its market share in the United States.

Both companies are optimistic about the ERA aircraft’s potential to set new standards in environmental sustainability and operational efficiency in the cargo market.