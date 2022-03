On 12 March, an Alliance Air (a daughter company of Air India) ATR 72 (registered VT-AIW) operated domestic flight 9I617 between Delhi and Jabalpur, India. The aircraft carried 5 crew members and 55 passengers. During landing at Jabalpur, however, the aircraft overran the runway.

In a video that appeared on social media, you see the pilots attempt to steer the aircraft to the left. The ATR 72 finally ended up into gravel: