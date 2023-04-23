Allegiant Airbus A319 sustains damage during routine maintenance

The Allegiant Airbus A319 (registered N314NV), parked at Las Vegas, United States, suffered a nose gear collapse during routine maintenance. The accident happened on 22 April. Nobody got injured, but the aircraft sustained damage to her nose, engines and one of the doors.

The following images appeared on social media:

