Allegiant Airbus A319 sustains damage during routine maintenance

The Allegiant Airbus A319 (registered N314NV), parked at Las Vegas, United States, suffered a nose gear collapse during routine maintenance. The accident happened on 22 April. Nobody got injured, but the aircraft sustained damage to her nose, engines and one of the doors.

The following images appeared on social media:

El #A319 N314NV de #AllegiantAir ha sufrido un incidente en la rampa del aeropuerto de Las Vegas. El avión llegó desde Monterrey el 21 de abril y durante unos trabajos de mantenimiento rutinarios, sufrió la retracción de su tren delantero estando en tierra al día siguiente, el 22… pic.twitter.com/wik7MZTiUE — On The Wings of Aviation (@OnAviation) April 23, 2023