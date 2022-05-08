All Nigerian domestic flights grounded over jet fuel hikes

All domestic flights in Nigeria will be suspended indefinitely. This decision by the airlines is linked to the increase in kerosene prices which makes domestic flights unprofitable. Nigeria is the first country to ground aeroplanes due to fuel prices.

The war in Ukraine has caused a sharp rise in prices in the oil markets. Jet fuel cost has risen almost fourfold this year, which was unsustainable, said the Airline Operators of Nigeria (AON), which represents Nigeria’s nine domestic carriers.

Many airlines were already operating at a loss because the hikes could not be fully passed on to passengers.

Despite being Africa’s largest oil producer, Nigeria imports almost all its jet fuel.